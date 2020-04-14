Altoona Deputy Police Chief laid to rest

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Community members and law enforcement from across the state said their final goodbyes to Altoona Police Department Deputy Chief Tony Alianiello.

His funeral procession happening Monday morning.

Alianiello served the police department for over 50 years as a crime investigator and was promoted to Deputy Chief in 2017.

Local and state police and members from the attorney general’s office attended the procession.

The deputy chief was laid to rest at the Calvary Cemetery in Altoona.