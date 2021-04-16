Altoona Curve single-game tickets for May on sale Saturday

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve said limited single-game tickets for May home games will be available for sale starting tomorrow, April 17.

Fans can purchase tickets at the Curve box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. online at their website or by phone at 814-943-5400, according to their press release.

Tickets will be sold in seating pods of 2, 4, 6 and 8 only to ensure appropriate social distancing.

You can also head to their website to see the schedule they have slated.

It’s reported that Peoples Natural Gas Field is operating at a reduced capacity with extensive health and safety protocols in compliance with state orders and to provide a safe experience. All health and safety protocols for the 2021 season can be found online.

They said tickets for games in June and the rest of the season will be available at a later date.

Additional information about ticket policies and procedures may be found online or by emailing frontoffice@altoonacurve.com.