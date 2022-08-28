ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve is celebrating the historic Little League World Series run by the Hollidaysburg Area Summer Baseball league by inviting them to a Wednesday’s Curve game.

There will be a pregame recognition of the team’s season ahead of the game’s first pitch. Gates will open at 5 p.m. Tickets are available on the Altoona Curve’s website.

Hollidaysburg represented Pennsylvania and the Mid-Atlantic Region in the 2022 Little League World Series. They finished 3-2 and in 4th place among United State teams. They became the first team from Blair County to ever reach the tournament.

The Altoona Curve will take on the Akron Rubberducks starting at 6 p.m. In addition to the pregame recognition, it will be Wine & Wingsday, with 50-cent boneless wings available.

There will also be a collection drive for the Mountain Lion Backpack Program. Fans can donate non-perishable food to help meet the hunger needs of the Altoona Are Elementary School.