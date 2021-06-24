Altoona Curve to host Curvestock during Independence Day weekend

ALTOONA Pa. (WTAJ)– The Altoona Curve will be hosting Curvestock, their Independence Day celebration, Saturday, July 3 at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Beginning at 4 p.m. and ending around 10 p.m. fans will experience a festival-like atmosphere that includes great food and live music from local and regional bands. There will be an Independence Day-themed firework show to end the celebration.

Acoustic bands will perform on the first base dugout, with full bands performing on the party deck at left field and home plate. The live music will include a set from PennSOULvanians at 8:00 pm.

Bands to perform

Tickets are available for purchase on the Altoona Curve website for only $5, while season ticket holders will receive complimentary admission to the event. Parking in the garage will be $3, and $4 for VIP parking access.

For more information about the schedule of events visit the Altoona Curve’s website.