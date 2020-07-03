Altoona Curve: Tickets available for Fabulous 4th Fireworks

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve, WTAJ, Martin’s, and the PA Lottery are teaming up with others to deliver the Fabulous 4th of July Fireworks LIVE at People’s Natural Gas Field on Saturday.

Tickets are still available for the event where the Curve will allow 250 vehicles to enjoy the 4th of July festivities. Vehicles will be allowed in at 3 p.m. and there will be live music and food and beverage vendors for all to enjoy. Tickets are $5 for the VIP lot and $4 for parking in the parking garage.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 877-99-CURVE toll-free or 814-943-5400 locally and select option one to be transferred to the box office.

In partnership with Round The Mountain, two live music sets are scheduled to play just outside the ballpark gates from 5:45-9:25 p.m., presented by Altoona Blair County Development Corp and James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center. The State College-based group Velveeta will open the musical entertainment at 5:45 p.m. and play until 7:15 p.m. followed by Three Springs, Pa.’s Chris Woodward and Shindiggin from 8-9:25 p.m. with the fireworks display beginning at 9:30 p.m.

On arrival Saturday afternoon, you’ll either have a pass that says “stadium parking” on the side and that means you’d park in the parking lot that’s directly out in front of the stadium or you could have a level of the parking garage listed on there and it’ll say distinctly on the ticket — level one, level two or, level three.

Level three is the top level of the garage – so those folks should be able to see just fine – if you’re on the lower two levels, there is a grass area that’s adjacent to the stadium for people to go to watch for a good view.

Since the majority of people will be outside of the stadium – these fireworks are bigger than the normal fireworks that you’d see at a regular game – so everyone can get a nice view.

Of course, you can always tune in to WTAJ news to catch the show live on air. It all kicks off at 9:30 p.m.

If you’re not near a TV, you’ll be able to watch the event LIVE on wtajplus.com with your computer, tablet, and phone