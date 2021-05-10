Altoona Curve set to return to near full capacity, June 8

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve along with the Blair County Department of Emergency Services, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Major League Baseball announced a lift in COVID-19 capacity protocols at Peoples Natural Gas Field (PNG Field).

Beginning Tuesday, June 8 and continuing for the remaining 48 home games, Curve games will see near capacity stands since restrictions on outdoor venues will be lifted May 31.

“With summer weather right around the corner, we are thrilled to be able to share this news today,” Curve General Manager Derek Martin said, in a press release.

The Stuckey Automotive Third Base Picnic Pavilion will continue to operate at a reduced capacity in compliance with Major League Baseball regulations to provide buffer zones between on-field player areas and fans.

Along with the lift on capacity limits, single-game tickets will be available for sale beginning Monday, May 17, and group ticket packages will be available for games beginning June 8.

“It is an exciting feeling to welcome all of our fans back and I look forward to the Curve helping families and friends make lifelong memories at PNG Field,” Martin said.

For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office.