Altoona Curve season delayed, no access to Peoples Natural Gas Field

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve are suspending access to Peoples Natural Gas Field beginning on Mar. 13, until further notice after the Minor League Baseball season was delayed.

“Our best course of action is to limit in-person interactions to create a secure environment for our employees,” General Manager, Derek Martin said. “We encourage our fans remain patient and adhere to all of the important guidelines established by the CDC and other public health organizations.”

Minor League Baseball gave no timetable on how long the delay will last, but more information will be shared as new developments happen.