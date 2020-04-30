Altoona Curve joins initiative to feed people in Central PA

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve announced on Wednesday that they’ll be joining an initiative to help feed folks across Central PA.

They’ll be joining the MiLB CommUNITY First campaign developed by Minor League Baseball and Feeding America.Fans can now help the Curve give back by donating on their behalf. For every $10 donated, they will give away a free ticket to a local hero for a future home game.

You can donate here.

The Curve’s community relations representative, Annie Choiniere says “food banks have been doing more work than ever and this feeding America initiative allows us to raise funds for our local community while also giving tickets back to our heroes who are sustaining us all throughout this.”