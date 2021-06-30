Altoona Curve hosts blood drive with Red Cross

The Altoona Curve will be hosting Curvestock, their Independence Day celebration, Saturday, July 3 at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve and American Red Cross hosted a blood drive Wednesday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

According to the Red Cross, all 40 appointment slots for the blood drive were filled. All donors received two free tickets to Altoona Curve’s Curvestock event, which is set to take place July 3.

Curvestock will feature live music at PNG Field in celebration of Independence Day, along with a fireworks display to end the evening.

“I know it was a little bit tougher for any type of medical care with everything that went on with COVID in the last year ,” Altoona Curve General Manager Nate Bowen said. “Just being able to help them out and help out other individuals in the community as well is big for us.”

The Red Cross plans to have another blood drive in collaboration with the Curve in September. If you are interested in donating blood through another Red Cross blood drive, you can find drives in your area on their website.