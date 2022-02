ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Altoona Curve Baseball is hosting a blood drive Thursday to help combat the ongoing national blood shortage.

The drive is from 12:30 to 6 p.m at PNG Field in Altoona. Folks willing to donate can either make an appointments at this link. Walks in are also available.

Anyone who attempts to or donates blood will receive two free ticket voucher to a 2022 Curve home game.