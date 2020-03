ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In less than five weeks, local baseball fans will be heading to PNG Field for their first Altoona Curve game.

Yesterday, those fans gathered at the stadium to get ready for the 2020 season.

They came to buy tickets, to get an exclusive t-shirt, and to learn what the team has in store this year.

One highlight of the event is the chance to explore parts of the stadium, normally off limits to the public.

The Curve’s home opener is April 9.