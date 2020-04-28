Altoona Curve hands out free nuts and popcorn to fans

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Hundreds of folks lined up at the Altoona Curve Stadium for free nuts and popcorn on Tuesday at PNG Field.

The Altoona Curve teamed up with “Nuts for you” to hand out snacks to essential workers and fans.

The owner of “Nuts for you” says folks were lined up an hour before they started.

“We miss our friends and our fans here and were so excited that we can get together without being necessarily together,” said Pamela Long, owner, Nuts for you.

They gave out cinnamon roasted almonds, pecans and cashews and each vehicle could grab two bags of nuts and one bag of popcorn