Altoona Curve announce new manager

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Curve, working with the Pirates and Senior Director of Minor League Operations, has announced the new manager of the local team.

Dave Turgeon will officially become the 11th manager in the franchise’s history.

Turgeon will be taking the position with 25 seasons under his belt, 20 as a coach and five years as a manager. He’ll be joining with the pitching coach Tom Filer and new hitting coach David Newhan.

Turgeon’s coaching career started in the Cleveland Indians system with the Burlington Indians in 2000. 11 years later, he joined the Pirates minor league system as pitching coach for the West Virginia Power before going on to manage the State College Spikes in 2012.

A touch of Altoona lies in his family though as his nephew, Erik Turgeon was a pitcher with the Altoona Curve in 2012.