Altoona couple revises historical Altoona buildings

Blair County, Pa (WTAJ)- A husband and wife duo is bringing historical Altoona buildings back to life by turning them into event spaces. Jennifer and Christopher Cook saw that the community of Altoona needed more events spaces within the area and decided to create them.

The first building they revitalized was the Triangle building on 16th St in Altoona. This space holds up to 120 guests and is used for a variety of events. They named the event space the Triangle Banquet Center, honoring the landmark shape of the building.

The Cooks bought the Triangle Banquet Center in January 2020 then finishing remodeling in March 2020. They had one event before the pandemic came and closed them down. Currently, the Triangle Banquet Center is fully operational having events primarily on the weekends.

The current building they are revising is the Columns building on 11th Ave in Altoona. The building is set to be a bigger event space that can hold up to 400 people. The event space will be called the Columns Banquet Center and plans to open by the end of the year.

The Columns building on 11th Ave Courtesy: Jennifer Cook

The Triangle Building on 16th St Courtesy: Jennifer Cook

“We want to see the city continue to revitalize and continue to restore the beautiful buildings,” Jennifer said. “Our goal is to create spaces for the people of Blair County and Altoona to have their events and create memories.”