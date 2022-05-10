ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona couple is facing insurance fraud charges after the Attorney Generals office said they tried to file multiple claims for damage to their car that occurred in 2018.

Holly Funkhouser, 36, and her fiancé Lenny Brumbaugh, 27, filed back to back insurance claims on their 2011 Chevrolet Malibu in May 2021 with Liberty Mutual Insurance. In the first claim, they said they found two large scratches on the car. After learning the policy had a $1,000 deductible, they reduced it to $500, according to the Attorney Generals office.

The second claim the couple filed alleged someone hit and damaged their car in the parking lot of a restaurant Funkhouser worked at. An investigation by Liberty Mutual reportedly found the couple had previously filed an insurance claim through Geico Insurance in December 2018 using photographs that described the same damage they claimed happened in their recent filings.

When questioned by a special agent with the Attorney Generals office, Funkhouser and Brumbaugh said they were not compensated by Geico in 2018 when they first filed the claim. They also said they thought it was ok to file a new claim for the damage they were originally denied for and claimed they recieved “bad advice” from a relative.

Both Funkhouser and Brumbaugh face two counts of felony insurance fraud and one count of misdemeanor theft by deception. The couple was arraigned on Tuesday, May 10 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 8.