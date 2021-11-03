Altoona couple arrested after kids left unsupervised in street, trash and mold found in house

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A couple was arrested after Altoona police responded to a report of two young juveniles playing alone in the street in June.

Carl Vega, 39 and Tanya Carmona-Andino, 38, face five felony counts of endangering the welfare of children after police observed very poor living conditions in the residence.

On June 21 police arrived at the 400 block of Willow Avenue and found a four-year-old and a five-year-old playing alone in the street. The children led police then to the 1000 block of 5th Street where the door to the residence was wide open, according to the complaint.

As police entered the residence they found three other children ages two, nine and 11 also in the house. After finding the parents asleep on the third floor, police then woke them up and informed them that they needed to speak with officers.

As police went back downstairs they noticed that used diapers and other trash were on the floor. No furniture was in the house either and there were open holes in the floor for broken air vents that were never fixed.

The sink in the kitchen was compiled of dirty dishes, had food on the floor and flies that were also in the children’s rooms. There was only a mini-fridge and a small deep freezer for perishable food items. Broke ceiling tiles with water damage created mold all throughout the downstairs, according to police.

Police also spotted rashes and open sores on the 2-year old’s knees down to the child’s feet as Carmona-Andino dressed them. When she changed the child’s diaper she left it sitting on the shelf. Police had to prevent the four and five-year-olds from exiting the house because both Vega and Carmona-Andino did not notice the children trying to leave.

Police recognized that as Carmona-Andino tried to dress the children, she had no control over them. Officers noted that they have been called to the house four other times in relation to the defendants’ children.

Both were arraigned Wednesday and released on $10,000 unsecured bonds. They also have a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 17