ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Altoona City Council has a packed agenda for their Monday council work session.

These topics range from increasing public safety, Second Amendment, state grant applications, and more.

One of the first items on the agenda is the motion to move forward with a Downtown Parking Study. This study has been in ongoing talks for years. Due to the populated Penn State Altoona Campus and downtown revitalization, it has become more urgent.

This study is meant to provide other alternatives for parking with the city. Vice Mayor of Altoona Jesse Ickes said that this could mean building additions to new lots or a new garage altogether.

“The parking study is designed to a request for proposal for someone to provide us with options whether it’s to utilize some of the lots that aren’t utilized or some church communities etc., which has been discussed or brainstormed at prior work sessions,” Ickes said.

However, a decision won’t be made entirely until the study is done. Ickes said at that point, they will then look into costs for each project presented. But the council knows that this had to be done sooner than later.

“The part with the parking garage when Penn state is in session for school is largely filled,” Ickes said. “Plus, the other folks who park there who work at the post office or other entities downtown or in other communities. On-street parking plus that we’re definitely running out of room.”

Another item on the list involves applying for a Local Share Assessment Grant. This grant is through the Pennsylvania of Community and Economic Development. It distributes gaming revenues funds for public interest projects. This program was adopted in January.

Altoona Fire Chief Tim Hileman said that this grant came right as they needed a new fire truck. They are applying for $687,959 to help pay for the new engine. The engine they’re replacing has been with the department since 1996 and had been overdue for an upgrade.

Chief Hileman specifically said they’re looking for a new pumper, which will help them quickly attack the fire. He also said that this new engine would help increase response time.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of fires,” Hileman said. “The new fire trucks will give us an added technology that we maybe didn’t have in the past with the older truck. Some of the functions on the trucks are going to be more automated than the old one. That’ll speed up our getting water from the tank to the pump and into the hose. So we can get to the fire much quicker.”

Lastly, the council will look to adopt the Second Amendment Referendum, which was adopted by Blair County Commissioners last week. That will have the county become a sanctuary, which prevents taxpayer dollars from being used on gun control.