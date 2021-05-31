Altoona Council hopefuls help clean up Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two candidates for Altoona City Council took time on Sunday to help clean up at Wopsy Lookout.

Darius Morgan and Bridgette Jackson, both Democratic candidates for City Council, joined Blair County Young Democrats and The Hemlock Project Sunday afternoon to take out the trash around the mountain top lookout. Both candidates were selected May 18th during the Pennsylvania primaries to appear on the ballots this November.

The group was out for roughly two and a half hours gathering things from wrappers and bags to tires and wood. Haul Pro helped out and went by to haul away everything the group gathered up.