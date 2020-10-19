Altoona considering possible new bus terminal

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona is looking at options to improve the city’s downtown bus terminal, which mean building a new terminal all together.

City leaders tell us that option is only going to happen if they can’t secure a $1.7 million dollar grant to renovate the existing center.

Early details on the proposal suggest that the new center could be built on an empty parking lot that sits on the other side of the expressway.

Mayor Matt Pacifico said that the idea is a possibility that has not been discussed at length yet, stating, “the hope would be that we are successful with the multi-model grant that we applied for, for the current transportation center. That’s our focus right now, and anything else is just an idea at this point.”

If awarded the grant, the current transportation center’s renovation would include cosmetic work and expanding the space for new tenants.