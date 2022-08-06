BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Blair Drug & Alcohol Partnerships hosted a recovery walk in downtown Altoona Saturday morning.

Judy Rosser, the executive director of the Blair Drug & Alcohol Partnerships said there were over 200 people representing over 450 years of recovery. She said the most important part is that people understand that no matter who you are or where you are from, recovery is possible.

“Our theme for this national recovery movement is – recovery is for the individual, the family and the community because when we get well, the community heals, the family heals, so the individual heals,” Rosser said.

The event took place at Legion Park in Hollidaysburg from starting at 9 a.m. There were multiple speakers and free lunch was provided at the Zion Lutheran Church. Additionally, the first 100 people to sign in received a 2022 Central PA Recovery Walk t-shirt.

For more information about the recovery and to support the Partnerships, visit their website.