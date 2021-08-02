Altoona community clean-up in need of volunteers

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — A local community is coming together to beautify their town, but they are in need of volunteers.

The Altoona Community Clean-Up Day will be on August 28th from 9 am to 12 pm.

Volunteers will be rolling up their sleeves to pick up trash, pull weeds, and trim overgrown bushes and trees.

Each year a different area is picked that needs a little more love, the neighborhoods that the clean-up will focus on this year will be from 6th avenue to 3rd avenue, between 8th street and 12th street, where there are about 250 homes.

Gloves and trash bags will be provided, but they ask that you bring clean-up supplies such as brooms, rakes, and hedge trimmers.

You might also want to wear some old clothes and a pair of comfy shoes.

“There are some people out there that just dont have the ability to do the basic property maintenance kind of things and this is a way we can recruit volunteers who want to help give back to the city and help make the city look nice in the process,” City of Altoona Mayor Matt Pacifico said.

If you want to be a part of something positive in the community, the deadline for volunteers to sign up is August 14th.

To volunteer email info@unitedwayofblaircounty.org