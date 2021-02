ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Have you made any plans for Valentine's Day? If you're looking for something to do with your sweetheart and give back while doing it - this is just the event for you!

The Brian Morden Foundation will be holding a virtual Sweet Art event on Valentine's Day.Brian was a local boy who lost his battle to cancer in 2003. His mom, Dawn, has created a foundation to support other local kids who are battling childhood cancer.

The foundation is raising money through a virtual cookie decorating class over Zoom to help these kiddos. The kits and demonstrations are being provided by the foundation, Arts Altoona, and Rachael Bites.

Your donation will include cookies, icing, and other supplies for decorating. During the virtual class, you'll hear the stories of the local kids and foundations who are making this all possible.