Altoona City Council to resume in-person meetings

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Beginning at their June 15 meeting, the city council will resume in-person meetings.

Those in attendance are welcome to wear masks and remain socially distant though this is not required. Those hoping to attend virtually can still do so in a variety of ways.

All meetings are televised live on Atlantic Broadband Public Access Channel 14, on YouTube and via WebEx. Individuals who want to participate remotely in the public comment can do so on WebEx using the telephone number and access code posted to the city’s website one week in advance of the meeting.

City council meetings are held monthly at the City of Altoona Training Facility and Council Chambers, at 6 p.m.