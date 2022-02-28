ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Residents of Altoona may soon come in contact with electric scooters within the city. The City Council will hear a presentation about the system at Monday’s meeting.

A representative from the company Bird plans to explain their system and its benefits. Bird is a rental service for e-scooters, and they encourage clean, car-free alternatives. Their services are offered across over 350 cities worldwide.

Currently, e-scooters are banned from state roadways due to e-scooters not meeting the motor codes. Since there are no separate laws for scooters, they are essentially following the same rules as motorcycles, which have many specific requirements.

Altoona Mayor Matt Pacifico said that he’s been looking into the idea of electric scooters for some time. The recent passing of legislation–which would allow select Pennsylvania cities to designate where e-scooters could be used–is the reason behind the presentation.

Pittsburgh is the only city in the state that qualifies for this program. Last year, the city began a two-year pilot program on the concept. Once that pilot program is up, officials will evaluate how popular it is and whether it’s safe.

Mayor Pacifico believes this would boost tourism and provide great transportation alternatives for residents and students. He noted that especially since the parking around the downtown area has been more crowded, it would help.

“They’re a great micro-mobility option for residents that may have mobility issues,” Pacifico said. “Or for anybody really that wants to hop on a scooter and take a trip downtown.”

Pacifico said that this would be at no cost to the city. However, details are limited on where they would potentially be located or how much it could cost the consumer.

This bill will be forwarded to the full Senate to be passed.