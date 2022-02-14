Altoona City Council discuss new program that benefits business owners

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Altoona City Council discussed a new loan program at their meeting Monday that can benefit business owners and future generations.

This American Rescue Plan Act Revolving Loan Fund Program is a way for the city to provide businesses and non-profits with loans up to $500,000 to help them grow and improve.

Under this, owners would have to apply for the loan through the city and explain why they need it. Vice Mayor of Altoona, Jesse Ickes, noted that these loans are to be used for real estate, such as expanding the city’s business or renovations.

This program is meant to be a one-to-one match meaning businesses and non-profits would have to finance the same amount. However, this loan will be available to the owner for up to 20 years.

Ickes said that the loans are to be administered by the Altoona Blair County Development Corporation since there’s no official Department of Economic Development in the city. The ABCD Corporation is one who helped with the draft of this program.

“We’d be looking to utilize them as the administer of these funds,” Ickes said. “So essentially, we would be accepting this draft proposal from the development corporation, and we would execute. I’m sure we have to execute an agreement that would be in line or appropriate with applicable state and federal regulations at the time.”

When this is approved, Ickes said more would be done on the back end before it can officially begin applications. This program is set to allocate over $4 million of the $39.2 million that the city received.