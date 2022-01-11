ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The Altoona City Council approved a grant over $330 thousand dollars Monday, Jan. 10, as part of the Green Light-Go program.

The Green Light-Go Program will allow for upgrades on traffic signals on both Broad Avenue and 29th Street in Altoona. The grant, which was nearly $333 thousand dollars, will cover near 80% of the project, while the rest of the money will be pulled from the city’s general fund.

No timetable for the upgraded traffic signals was given.

In addition to last night’s grant approval, republicans Dave Ellis, and Ron Beatty were sworn in. They join fellow republicans Bruce Kelly and Dave Butterbaugh.

“I know the area well, I know the people and the problems that people face,” Beatty said. “I have a real good understanding of who my constituents are and what they need and what we can do to make Altoona better.”