Altoona City Council approves budget cuts; 15 city positions including police to be eliminated

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The City of Altoona held a council meeting Wednesday night and voted on budget cuts that were proposed back in October.

Those cuts, that were approved by the council, will eliminate 15 city positions including four police, two firefighters, three community development, two public works positions, and four admin support positions.

City council members say that Altoona experienced revenue loss due to COVID-19 and additional structural costs, including pay raises and health insurance.

“We’re hoping to have the least amount of impact on the employees and so what we’re trying to do is restructure and get efficient that way,” said Vice Mayor David Butterbaugh back in September.

The total losses were said to be around $1 million in revenue.