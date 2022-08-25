ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona church will be holding it’s monthly food giveaway and giving out products to the people.

On Friday, The 2nd Avenue United Methodist Church at 130 Second Avenue, will be giving away food starting at 11 a.m. and going until they run out. Produce, eggs, milk, nectarines, bread, snack items, cheese, and more items will be available at the drive-up pantry.

Folks will enter the alley off of Second Street by the church and follow it to the parking lot, turn right, and someone will give you with a box of food. Some boxes may be similar but not all will hold the same food items.

If an individual doesn’t drive then they can ask someone else to bring them, but everyone must have their own ID.

The church’s clothing ministry the HOPE Chest will also be open for all your summer and back to school clothing needs.