ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Chick-fil-a in Altoona will be giving away food Wednesday to firefighters in honor of Fire Prevention Week, the company posted on Facebook.

Firefighters, including volunteer firefighters, can receive one free original chicken sandwich or free 8-count original nuggets entree with a valid ID or if they’re in uniform.

The offer is valid only at the Altoona location between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.