ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — In honor of Independence Day, a group of community members helped clean up the Fairview Cemetery.

Ken Tedora, a member of the Central Pa National Guard Veterans Association, along with others, wanted to make a difference and help out the Fairview Cemetery as it’s often neglected and left with uncut grass and growing weeds.

Tedora said the project was started about four years ago by the Soldiers and Sailors.

“We came up here to cut the grass and make it look a little presentable and hopefully maybe we can get some other people and help keep the grass cut,” Tedora said.

The project turned out to be a much larger project than the groups anticipated, Tedora said.

“We just need people with a weed whacker or a lawn mower,” Tedora said. “We got it down pretty good but I’d hate to see it grow back up again.”