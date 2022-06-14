BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ronald Reagan once said, “When we honor our flag, we honor what we stand for as a nation: freedom, equality, justice and hope.”

This is something we should do every day, but especially on Flag Day. Celebrations around the country took place Tuesday to commemorate the adoption of the U.S. Flag in 1777. In Downtown Altoona, a celebration took place at Heritage Plaza to celebrate the 32nd anniversary of the Gospel Hill Flag.

The Gospel Hill Flag, located at Gospel Hill public park on 14th Avenue between 14th and 15th streets, was raised in 1990 and has overlooked Altoona ever since.

A community fund drive was launched in the late ’80s to make the 30′ x 60′ American flag possible. A total of $50,000 was raised, and the flag was ultimately raised on Armed Forces Day. With the remaining money, the Gospel Hill Flag Fund was created to help maintain the flag, which is replaced three to four times each year.

Between 2000 and 2007, $100,000 was raised to support the maintenance.

The Altoona Fire Department’s Honor Guard did a presentation of the colors, and a performance of the National Anthem was performed by a brass ensemble.

The Gospel Hill Flag Fund is one of over 285 funds administered by the Central Pennsylvania Community Foundation. Those who wish to make contributions may do so at centralpagives.org.