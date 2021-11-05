Altoona career & technology center hosts open house for potential students

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Greater Altoona Career & Technology Center (GACTC) is inviting potential students to attend their open house in December.

On Dec. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m., the GACTC will introduce potential students to more than 25 programs for adult and high school learners interested in career training as well as everything the GACTC has to offer, the school announced. Anyone is welcome to attend.

During the open house, there will be a tour through the GACTC, and guidance and career counselors, as well as teachers, will be available to answer questions.

All programs they offer are available as part of a high school diploma. It’s reported that other topics include possible industry certifications students can earn and how GACTC credits may transfer to colleges and universities.

Those who are interested in adult education will also have the opportunity to explore various programs and career options as well as learn about financial aid opportunities such as Veteran’s benefits and federal/stae student aid.

To learn more or to schedule an individual appointment, head to the GACTC website or call 814-941-TECH.