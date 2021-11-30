Altoona Brass Collective to ring in the holidays at the Rowland Theatre

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Trumpets, trombones, and tubas will ring in the holiday season this Sunday, December 5, at the Rowland Theatre in Philipsburg.

It’s part of the theatre’s annual Christmas Concert, which features the Altoona Brass Collective this year.

The group of local musicians will play music that was uniquely composed for their ensemble.

TRAILER: Altoona Brass Collective at the Rowland Theatre

“The theatre was built for live performances, so we’re very excited to have a live performance here again,” said Christine Wilson, board of directors member for The Rowland Theatre. “The sound here is just incredible. We have a great sound system and it doesn’t matter where you sit in the theatre, it’s going to sound great.”

The concert starts at 2 p.m. and tickets are $10 at the box office and online.