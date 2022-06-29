BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Make your way to St. Mary’s Memorial Hall in Altoona to enjoy some great food and great music by the Altoona Brass Collective (ABC)

The ABC Double Quintet will perform patriotic songs like “On Eagle’s Wings” and “America, The Beautiful” as well as other classics such as “My Girl” beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29. Food trucks are also set up at the event.

The ABC was formed by five musicians that wanted to bring together a larger number of people to form a collectively-operated ensemble.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

For more details about the ABC, click here.