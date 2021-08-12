Altoona bowling alley gets ready for National Bowling Day

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — National Bowling Day is Saturday and if this is something up your alley, Holiday Bowl in Altoona will have deals going on all day long to celebrate.

With things opening up, Holiday Bowl General Manager Scott Zimmerer, said the bowling alley has seen more people coming in over the summer, especially families.

With an increase in business, they are in need of hiring some part-time help!

Zimmerer said bowing is way more to him than just a game he has been playing since he was in 7th grade and even got his college degree in Bowing Management.

“Found a lot of good friends, a lot of good people in the industry in this area, teammates that I bowl with over the years, so it’s been good that way of creating a bigger family,” Zimmerer said.

Saturday Holiday Bowl will have $2 dollar games and $2 dollar shoe rentals from 12 to 11.

Holiday Bowl is located at 181 Bowling Ln, Altoona, PA 16601 and is open 7 days a week, for more information you can contact them at 814-944-1677.

