Red Cross hosting blood drive in Altoona

FILE – In this Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, vials of blood for testing and a donated bag of blood will be sent for testing and use at an American Red Cross blood drive at the Carbondale YMCA in Carbondale, Pa. On Thursday, April 2, 2020, the U.S. government eased restrictions on blood donations from gay men and other key groups because of a drop in the nation’s blood supply triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The American Red Cross is partnering with RE/MAX Results Realty Group to host a blood drive at the Altoona Grand Hotel June 17.

The blood drive will run from 12 to 6 p.m. All donors will receive a gift card for a free large pepperoni pizza at Little Caesars, according to a press release. The gift card is nontransferable and is not redeemable for cash. Their goal is to donate 100 units of blood.

Anyone interested in participating should go to redcrossblood.org and enter the code “RE/MAX” to schedule an appointment. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Altoona Grand Hotel is located at 1 Sheraton Dr, Altoona. The blood drive will be in the ballroom.