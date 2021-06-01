Red Cross hosting blood drive in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The American Red Cross is partnering with RE/MAX Results Realty Group to host a blood drive at the Altoona Grand Hotel June 17.
The blood drive will run from 12 to 6 p.m. All donors will receive a gift card for a free large pepperoni pizza at Little Caesars, according to a press release. The gift card is nontransferable and is not redeemable for cash. Their goal is to donate 100 units of blood.
Anyone interested in participating should go to redcrossblood.org and enter the code “RE/MAX” to schedule an appointment. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The Altoona Grand Hotel is located at 1 Sheraton Dr, Altoona. The blood drive will be in the ballroom.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.