Altoona-Blair County Corporation awarded funds for lane project

BLAIR COUNTY Pa. (WTAJ)– The Altoona-Blair County Corporation has been awarded funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission’s (ARC) Local Access Road Program to be used for a lane extension project.

The project, Lamppost Lane Extension, will make truck turning much easier and allow easier access to two undeveloped lots.

“This project, made possible by ARC, will provide access to developable acreage in

high demand along one of the busiest commercial corridors in Blair County and the Southern

Alleghenies Region. ARC continues to invest in projects designed to create jobs locally and to

strengthen the regional economy,” said Brandon Peters, Transportation Program Manager for Southern

Alleghenies.

There will be an increase of the lane up to 260 feet as well as converting the roadway into a cul-de-sac and improvements to curb radius, drainage, signage and pavement markings.

The ARC does believe that the road project will create more jobs as well as attract new business development in the Allegheny Township.