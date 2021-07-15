Altoona-Blair County Airport seeing more traffic

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona-Blair County Airport is seeing more traffic this summer as people take advantage of their commercial flights.

Along with it being summer, things are finally opening up, so the majority of these flights going out are leisure flights.

At one of the lowest points in the pandemic, the Altoona-Blair County Airport said they were lucky if 1 person was going out per day, but this year they are staying busy.

“We’ve seen a substantial increase, especially after the first of the year with Boutiques arrival, we’re now up to close to 20 planements per day,” Altoona-Blair County Airport Manager Tracy Plessinger said.

The commercial flights with Boutique Air, fly to Pittsburgh and Baltimore with the option to connect on United Airlines and American Airlines.

Another plus Boutique Air brings to the airport is a rental car service.

“That’s been a big big help for inbound travel for business people or leisure that need to come into town for a few days, it really helps to get the car right here at the airport,” Plessinger said.

Plessinger said while leisure flights are on the rise, business travel has not seemed to rebound just yet.

“They’ve become accustomed to Zoom meetings and teams and that sort of thing, so we are not really sure all that travel will come back or if some of that is going to stay as virtual for the future, but definitely the conventions and the conferences we expect that to come back and that’s just a lag time until those can be planned for the coming year,” Plessinger said.

But Plessinger said the purpose of the airport is to allow both business and leisure travelers in rural communities to connect with bigger airports and have access to national transportation.

The airport said they are looking to continue expanding their services.