The Latest: Altoona-Blair County airport closed after suspicious package found

Altoona-Blair County airport closed after suspicious package found
Update: 10:48 a.m. — Officials have reported that there were no explosives found in the suspicious bags in the bathroom of the Airport.

Tactical teams have packed up their equipment and State Troopers are still investigating.

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are currently on scene at the Altoona-Blair County Airport for the report of a suspicious package.

The airport has been closed, halting all air activities.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update it as information becomes available.

There are no reports of injuries or damage at this time.

