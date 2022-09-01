BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Penn State group Altoona Benefiting THON will host a car wash this Labor Day weekend.

THON is a mission to provide emotional and financial support, spread awareness, and ensure funding for critical research. In doing so the group will be hosting the car wash fundraiser to raise money for the cure for cancer.

The car wash will take place on Saturday, Sept 3 from 9 a.m. 12 p.m. at the Professional’s Auto Body in Duncansville.

You can follow THON on Facebook if you wish to learn more about the organization.

Or you can donate to the cause here. The Duncansville Auto Body is located at 1109 Plank Road.