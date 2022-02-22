Altoona Bath and Body Works moving locations

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — This spring, Bath and Body Works of Altoona will have a new home as they move into the Logan Town Centre.
Bath and Body Works will be moving from the Logan Valley Mall to the old Dress Barn located at 160 Falon Lane. This move is expected to happen in May but an official date has not been provided.
The location will give the fragrance store about three times the space, according to a Bath and Body Works employee.
While information is limited on the move, WTAJ has reached out to a representative of Bath and Body Works LLC for any further comment on the move.
