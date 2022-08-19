BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Community members gathered at the Booker T. Washington basketball courts Friday to honor longtime Blair County NAACP President Donald E. Witherspoon.

Witherspoon’s family, community leaders, and local officers attended the renaming ceremony for the outdoor area. The court on 19th Street was renamed the Donald E. Witherspoon Memorial Basketball Court.

Witherspoon served as the president for nearly three decades.

Local officials, current NAACP president Andrae Holsey, and some of Witherspoon’s family members spoke highly of the community leader to the dozens in attendance. They specifically talked about his high advocacy for change and his legacy in Altoona.

His widow Linda Witherspoon said that she was grateful for the turnout at the ceremony. She was happy that multiple family members flew out to participate and that community’s love for him came across throughout the ceremony.

“I’m just totally overwhelmed with all the love and support. It’s just totally beautiful,” Witherspoon said. “All the speakers said everything I was feeling in my heart, and it was just fabulous. I can’t even find the words to describe it. It was totally beautiful.”

Witherspoon passed away on December 26, 2020, from COVID-19 at age 77. Linda hopes the young generations that see his name understand how much he cared for their generation.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

A block party is being held at the courts Sunday. A formal plaque is expected to be unveiled sometime next spring.