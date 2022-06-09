ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man that was wanted on attempted homicide charges since April has been arrested along with a woman that police say hindered the arrest.

Charles Mobley, a.k.a. “Zaheer Shareef,” 33, and Julie McCloskey, 33, of Hollidaysburg, were both placed in Blair County Prison after their respective arraignments. Mobley was wanted for an attempted homicide incident that happened in the city of Altoona on April 23.

Mobley reportedly pistol-whipped a victim 20-30 times that day. The victim told police that he then pulled the trigger on the gun three times but the gun never fired. Altoona police put out a warrant for Mobley’s arrest.

According to the complaint, Altoona police were asked by U.S. Marshalls to help with executing a felony arrest warrant on Mobley. He reportedly had various outstanding warrants from various law enforcement agencies. Police arrived at an apartment building on Broad Avenue where they found McCloskey, who they said is Mobley’s ex-girlfriend.

She told police that Mobley wasn’t in the apartment. Police began to search the place only to find Mobley hiding in a storage closet. He was taken into custody without incident.



Charles Mobley and Julie McCloskey (Blair County Prison)

During an interview, McCloskey reportedly admitted to knowing McCloskey was wanted since April and knew police were at the apartment. She then went on to tell police that when she heard the knock on the door she told Mobley to hide in the storage closet in an attempt to hide him and keep him from being arrested.

In years past, Mobley has been found guilty of manufacturing/delivering drugs in 2006, and third-degree murder in 2008 where he was sentenced to 10-20 years. He also took a plea deal in 2019 as an inmate for having contraband.

McCloskey now faces felony hindering charges for harboring/concealing Mobley and was placed in Blair County Prison on a bail of $50,000 cash.

Mobley, however, has a $250,000 cash bail set.

Both currently have a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 22.