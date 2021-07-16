Altoona assistant fire chief charged with sexual assault of minor

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An assistant fire chief in Altoona is facing charges Friday after police say he sexually assaulted an underage girl.

According to court documents, the incidents reportedly first began in the summer of 2014 when Mathew Detrich, 51, reportedly had inappropriate contact with the 15-year-old in a tent during a sleepover. Detrich was 43 at the time.

The victim told police the interactions then turned to oral sex during a four-month period from the summer into the fall of 2014. Detrich and the minor then started having sex multiple times a week that lasted from October 2014 to February 2016 when the interactions ended.

According to Altoona City Clerk Linda Rickens Schellhammer, Detrich has been placed on administrative leave. Detrich is facing 15 felony charges including multiple counts of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years old and corruption of minors.

His bail is set at $150,000 cash and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 28.