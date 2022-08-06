ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Sarah Vogel, an Altoona-based artist and author, released her first children’s book Saturday as she hosted a book signing.

The signing took place at her coffee shop, The Clay Cup, in Altoona, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Vogel was excited and hopes to inspire little ones to create something silly of their own.

“The sock flock is just a fun silly story about birds who are wearing socks and they land on the head of a girl who’s wearing socks – it’s colorful illustrations, it’s a short little story for kids ages 3-5,” Vogel said.

Vogel wrote and illustrated the colorful story for kids, her first one, and said it pays tribute to her grandmothers who were avid birdwatchers. In her book, “The Sock Flock” kids can learn all about birds that are local in the Central Pennsylvania region.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Copies of the book are available now in hard-back and paper-back at The Clay Cup or on Vogel’s Etsy account.