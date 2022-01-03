Altoona armed robbery suspect found 2 years later in Clearfield County

State Police have arrested an Altoona man who was wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened in Altoona in Nov. 2019.

Note: The video above is from the original story when it first aired on WTAJ News Jan. 15, 2020.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police have arrested an Altoona man who was wanted in connection to an armed robbery that happened in Altoona in Nov. 2019.

Jefferey Pfahler, 22, was taken into custody when police found him during a traffic stop after he tried to give them false identification on Dec. 18, 2021. After identifying him, they found he had warrants in Blair County for armed robbery and being a felon not to possess a firearm.

In Nov. 2019, Altoona police responded to a shooting that they were originally told was a drive-by shooting. Through the investigation, they discovered that three people, including Pfahler, had robbed a man at gunpoint in the city and when fleeing from the scene, one of the men, Draven Bush, accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Police then found out that Pfahler had taken and hidden the gun, which was discovered to have been stolen the entire time.

State Police out of Rockview conducted the traffic stop on Old Highway 322 that found Pfahler with two men from Tyrone who were charged for DUI and possessing marijuana.

Pfahler is currently in Clearfield County prison after having bail denied in court.