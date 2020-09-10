Altoona Area School District says kids happy to be back in school

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s the first week back to school for kids in the Altoona Area School District, and the district superintendent says that the year has gotten off to a good start.

Officials say that most of the children have come back to in-person classes, despite come challenges they’ve faced with the new junior high pick-up and drop-off protocol.

“We had to solve some things with drop off; we had to solve some things with pick up,” said Superintendent Charles Prijatelj, “but for the most part once kids were in school, teachers were doing their thing, kids were doing their thing and things went well. “

Prijatelj would like to remind parents to be patient about virtual classes as they work out some kinks in receiving supplies.