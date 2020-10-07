Altoona Area School District returns to the classroom full time

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area School District today notified parents of its plans to bring students back into the classroom.

The district said they feel confident they will be able to make sure students continue to be socially distanced in the classroom and will still enforce other CDC guidelines such as wearing a mask.

“She wants to go back to school, she misses her friends and everything, she wants to enjoy her senior year,” parent of an Altoona Area High School Student, Alicia Wilson said.

Paige Beegle is a senior at Altoona Area High School and she’s ready to get back to school.

“Virtual is kind of harder because you’re not in the classroom, so the teachers cant really sit down and show you how to do this, they can only show you on the computer-wise,” Beegle said.

If students opt to return to school 5 days a week, they will do so on November 12th.

High school students, however, will have to participate in orientations before returning full time on the 16th.

The district superintendent said students will also be able to resume extra-curricular school activities.

“We’ve got the structures in place, we know have a stong understanding of the CDC and department of health expectations, we know what we can deliver, we have the masking requirements down and we’ve basically been able to walk through all the processes,” Dr. Charles Prijatelj said.

For families who are not comfortable returning back to the classroom, virtual and cyber options are still available.

The district asks parents to fill out the survey sent to them on how their child wishes to continue their education this year as soon as possible.