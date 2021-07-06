Altoona Area School District relocates tax, administrative office

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Area School District tax and administrative offices have moved and are now officially open for residents.

The tax office for the Altoona Area School District has moved into the former Savings Bank at 1201 8th Avenue in Altoona. It will also be the home of the administrative office as well.

Office hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. for your convenience.

