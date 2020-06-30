Altoona Area School District on fifth week of Summer Food Program

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It is going into week five for the Altoona Area School District’s Summer Food Program, and if you have ordered meals already then you know this year is a little different.

Due to the pandemic, the school district is asking for pre-orders, and they are distributing meals weekly rather than allowing kids to gather and eat.

The new program is set up so that parents can drive to any of the four distribution locations: Baker Elementary, Irving Elementary, Logan Elementary and Altoona Area Junior High School, and the meals will be handed to them in their car.

This new approach has its perks as well. Paula Foreman, the Community Relations Director for the district, says more people are asking for the service.

“Our numbers have greatly increased,” said Foreman, “we’re excited because I think we are reaching a lot of people. We are giving and distributing numbers up to 900 a week.”

Each child ages 18 and under is qualified for free meals under the Summer Food Program. Each distribution period, the child will receive five breakfasts and five lunches for the week.

The next distribution is planned for Wednesday, June 8, and the school district is requiring all orders to be put in by 10:00 a.m. this Thursday due to the coming holiday, July 4.

You can order your meals by going to their website, or calling 814-946-8270.